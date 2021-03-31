Rwanda: Basketball - National Women's Team Begins Preps for Afrobasket Qualifiers

31 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national women basketball team has started preparations ahead of this year's Afrobasket qualifiers.

The qualifiers are slated for June or July after Ferwaba got permission from the Ministry of sports to commence sports activities, however dates and venue are yet to be announced by FIBA.

The team will train four days in a week at Amahoro Stadium under assistant coach Jean Claude Muhirwa Rukundo.

Since the national basketball league starts next month, Ferwaba and club managers are working out a way to have players who are part of the national team to train as a group on some days of the week.

Home-based players will start this training until the league starts and foreign based players are expected to join residential camp in May.

Times Sport understands that Senegalese national Cheikh Sarr who will be head coach of the national team will arrive in Kigali on April 3.

Provisional squad:

Home-based players:

Rosine Micomyiza, Laurance Imanizabayo, Faustine Mwizerwa, Nadine Rutagengwa, Emerance Muhoza, Deborah Iryimanivuze, Odile Tetero, Cecile Nzaramba, Martine Umuhoza, Nicole Urwibutso, Sandrine Mushikiwabo, Ange Akimana, Assouma Uwizeye, Charlotte Umugwaneza, Jordan Odette Muhoza, Ange Nelly Irakoze, Chantal Utamuliza.

Foreign-based players:

Sifa Joyeuse Ineza Greenforest Hs (USA), Bella Murekatete Washington State University (USA), Hope Butera South Georgia Tech College (USA), Mpoyo Mary Meridian Hs (USA), Tierra Hendreson Constanta (Romania) And Soiffa Wibabara (France).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.