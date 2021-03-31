Rwanda: Basketball - National Women's Team Begins Preps for Afrobasket Qualifiers

The national women basketball team has started preparations ahead of this year's Afrobasket qualifiers.

The qualifiers are slated for June or July after Ferwaba got permission from the Ministry of sports to commence sports activities, however dates and venue are yet to be announced by FIBA.

The team will train four days in a week at Amahoro Stadium under assistant coach Jean Claude Muhirwa Rukundo.

Since the national basketball league starts next month, Ferwaba and club managers are working out a way to have players who are part of the national team to train as a group on some days of the week.

Home-based players will start this training until the league starts and foreign based players are expected to join residential camp in May.

Times Sport understands that Senegalese national Cheikh Sarr who will be head coach of the national team will arrive in Kigali on April 3.

Provisional squad:

Home-based players:

Rosine Micomyiza, Laurance Imanizabayo, Faustine Mwizerwa, Nadine Rutagengwa, Emerance Muhoza, Deborah Iryimanivuze, Odile Tetero, Cecile Nzaramba, Martine Umuhoza, Nicole Urwibutso, Sandrine Mushikiwabo, Ange Akimana, Assouma Uwizeye, Charlotte Umugwaneza, Jordan Odette Muhoza, Ange Nelly Irakoze, Chantal Utamuliza.

Foreign-based players:

Sifa Joyeuse Ineza Greenforest Hs (USA), Bella Murekatete Washington State University (USA), Hope Butera South Georgia Tech College (USA), Mpoyo Mary Meridian Hs (USA), Tierra Hendreson Constanta (Romania) And Soiffa Wibabara (France).