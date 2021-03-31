Ghana: Mighty Royal Fans Brutalise Referees

Ghana's second-tier league recorded yet another violence after Wamanafo Mighty Royals fans heavily descended and brutalised match-day officials after their goalless draw game against Sunyani-based club Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday afternoon.

Mighty Royals were playing host to Bofoakwa Tano at the Wamanafo Park in a week 14 game of this season's Ghana division one league when the nasty incident occurred.

The game ended barren and according to an eye witness at the venue, supporters rushed on the match officials just after the final whistle and started beating them.

The officials of the game were Niatire Suntuo Aziz, Suleman Mohammed and Yakubu Abdul Rahman.

The fourth referee was Hasim Yakubu.

There have been a number of attacks on match officials and visiting teams in some of the division one league centres this season.

Meanwhile, Wamanafo Mighty Royals have condemned the uncouth behaviour of their fans for battering the referees who officiated their league match against Bofoakwa Tano.

The hooligans accused the match officials of bias officiating and denying their club victory against regional rivals Bofoakwa.

According to GHANASoccernet.com, one of the referees is in a critical condition.

A statement released on Sunday read: "The management of Wamanafo Mighty Royals codemns the act and we solemnly express our displeasure against the act of the supporters. We are currently assisting the police on all necessary investigations to bring the culprits into justice.

"However, we plead pardon for the club from the side of the affected referees and the FA in general."