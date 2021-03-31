Ghana: UEW Signs MOU With 10 Affiliate Institutions

Winneba — The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to renew its mentoring role for 10 of affiliate institutions.

Among the affiliate institutions were Jayee University College, the Regent University College, the Trans Africa College, Advanced Business College, Jackson Educational Complex and the BlueCrest College.

The others were the DHI College of Health and Education, the Entrepreneurship Training Institute, the Golden Star College of Education and the University College of Management Studies.

The Vice-Chancellor of the UEW, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, who appended his signature for the University, expressed the commitment of management in the provision of quality education for all.

The institution, he said, was mindful of upholding quality at all affiliate institutions and would continue to put in place structures that ensure that students from the instructions were up to the required standard.

"Two years ago, the Academic Board decided to halt accepting new affiliate institutions. This was because we didn't want to just have the numbers," he said.

Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni indicated that, management of UEW had put in place a team of experts to ensure that services rendered to affiliate institutions were of the highest standards.

He urged the affiliate institutions to continue to interact with the University so that they could gain a lot from each other in the relationship.

He stated that: "We wanted to concentrate on the few that were with us so that we could give them the quality services they expect from us. We would have doubled the numbers by now if we are just interested in the numbers."

He further said: "Sometimes, if you are not careful, you may be expanding at the cost of quality and we have cautiously guarded against that."

The Registrar of UEW, Paul Osei-Barima, in his remarks, noted that, the relationship between the University and its affiliate institutions was cordial and said, the institutions had been cooperative with programmes and policies put in place by the University.

"Every university college goes through a process of mentorship in areas of academic matters till it gains autonomy," he said.

Representatives from affiliate institutions, on their part, expressed satisfaction and appreciation to UEW for the quality of work done and the relationship that existed between them under the previous MoU.

They also promised to apply themselves to ensure that they attain the standards required of them.

Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa, the Director of the Entrepreneurship Training Institute, indicated that, he was very happy about the affiliation.

Caption: Prof. Afful-Broni( right) exchanging the signed MoU with Prof. Akosa