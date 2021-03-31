Morocco: Sahrawi Health Minister Hails Support of Algerian Muslim Ulemas Association

30 March 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Bir Lehlou — Sahrawi Minister of the Public Health, Kheira Bulahi Abad, received Sunday members of the Algerian Muslim Ulemas Association (AOMA), taking the opportunity to hail the support provided in favor of Sahrawi people in multiple humanitarian fields.

"The meeting focused on the examination of ways and means to strengthen cooperation between the Sahrawi Ministry of Public Health and the Algerian Muslim Ulemas Association (AOMA), in

addition to the pursuit of support in terms of drugs and medical equipment," reports the Sahrawi News Agency (SPS).

The Sahrawi minister took this opportunity to express "her gratitude to the association's members for their ongoing efforts to provide assistance to the Sahrawi people in various humanitarian fields."

