Western Sahara: EU Denies Any Investment Funding in Occupied Western Sahara

Brussels — The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, said that the European Union does not fund the European companies operating in occupied areas of Western Sahara, and support United Nations efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully.

"The European Neighborhood Mechanism does not provide funding to companies based in Europe or their subsidiaries, nor does it fund any operation in Western Sahara territories," Vahelyi said as he answered of European parliamentarian, Sandra Barbara.

In this regard, the Commissioner, who answered the question on behalf of the Commission of the European Union, affirmed that the latter "is aware" of the published report, but denied that any of these companies received EU funding.

He added that the EU "looks forward to the relaunch of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations and looks forward to the urgent appointment of a new personal envoy of the Secretary General to Western Sahara".

The Center for Franco-Sahrawi Studies and Documentation denounced the agreements signed by the European Union with Morocco, which illegally includes the territory of Western Sahara, adding that these agreements violate the European Court rulings and also encourage European companies to pursue investment in the occupied Sahrawi territories.