Egypt: President El-Sisi Updated On Developments of Government Agencies Relocation to the New Capital

30 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting today with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Dr. Assem El-Gazzar, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Chairman of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Ihab Al-Far, and Director of the Information Systems Department Major General Yasser Abu Mandour.

The Spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting addressed the latest developments of the relocation of the ministries and government agencies to the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

In this respect, the President was posted on the work progress in the government district in the New Capital, especially with regard to the development of information infrastructure and all digital services. The meeting also discussed the developments of the technological equipment procured for the buildings in the government district, data transmission networks, the messaging system and electronic archiving, video and audio equipment, and surveillance cameras, as well as automatic gates to control individuals' and vehicles' access on and off the Capital.

The President directed that attention be devoted to the issue of cybersecurity of the information infrastructure in the NAC and that advanced training programs be devised for workers to raise their level of knowledge and expand their know-how in the application of cybersecurity standards. This was underpinned by relying on digitization and modern electronic systems in the government's daily work after its relocation to the New capital.

The President also directed that the institutional and human development efforts be expanded by preparing cadres and offering them digital skills training. The importance of launching a trial run of the electronic system in the New Capital, with the participation of all concerned parties, before the actual relocation to the Capital was further underlined by the President.

Moreover, the meeting discussed the latest developments of the transfer of government agencies to the New Capital, including the main communications centers and the state's unified data system. This is in addition to the provision of digital equipment, operation and security for buildings and facilities, security and traffic systems, and the mobile phone network coverage.

Egyptian presidency

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.