Egypt: President El-Sisi Updated On Developments of Government Agencies Relocation to the New Capital

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting today with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Dr. Assem El-Gazzar, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Chairman of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Ihab Al-Far, and Director of the Information Systems Department Major General Yasser Abu Mandour.

The Spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting addressed the latest developments of the relocation of the ministries and government agencies to the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

In this respect, the President was posted on the work progress in the government district in the New Capital, especially with regard to the development of information infrastructure and all digital services. The meeting also discussed the developments of the technological equipment procured for the buildings in the government district, data transmission networks, the messaging system and electronic archiving, video and audio equipment, and surveillance cameras, as well as automatic gates to control individuals' and vehicles' access on and off the Capital.

The President directed that attention be devoted to the issue of cybersecurity of the information infrastructure in the NAC and that advanced training programs be devised for workers to raise their level of knowledge and expand their know-how in the application of cybersecurity standards. This was underpinned by relying on digitization and modern electronic systems in the government's daily work after its relocation to the New capital.

The President also directed that the institutional and human development efforts be expanded by preparing cadres and offering them digital skills training. The importance of launching a trial run of the electronic system in the New Capital, with the participation of all concerned parties, before the actual relocation to the Capital was further underlined by the President.

Moreover, the meeting discussed the latest developments of the transfer of government agencies to the New Capital, including the main communications centers and the state's unified data system. This is in addition to the provision of digital equipment, operation and security for buildings and facilities, security and traffic systems, and the mobile phone network coverage.

