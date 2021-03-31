Egypt: Sisi - All Circumstances of Stranded "Ever Given" Ship Will Be Investigated By SCA

30 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted that all circumstances surrounding the incident of "Ever Given" giant ship will be investigated by the Suez Canal Authority, as being a technical and legal issue, in order to clarify all facts.

Sisi noted that the high tides helped the tugs and dredgers in their work, adding that he has told Suez Canal Authority Chief Osama Rabie "Egypt's reputation is in your hands".

Sisi underlined that the crisis has been breaking news in all satellites and world news agencies.

Asked on his feelings regarding the crisis, Sisi said "any crisis facing Egypt is really a tough one", saying that Egyptians "should safeguard their nation" which is already protected by God.

Sisi's remarks were made on the fringe of a press conference held at SUC headquarters to mark the end of the stalled ship crisis.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.