Egypt: Sisi - All Circumstances of Stranded "Ever Given" Ship Will Be Investigated By SCA

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted that all circumstances surrounding the incident of "Ever Given" giant ship will be investigated by the Suez Canal Authority, as being a technical and legal issue, in order to clarify all facts.

Sisi noted that the high tides helped the tugs and dredgers in their work, adding that he has told Suez Canal Authority Chief Osama Rabie "Egypt's reputation is in your hands".

Sisi underlined that the crisis has been breaking news in all satellites and world news agencies.

Asked on his feelings regarding the crisis, Sisi said "any crisis facing Egypt is really a tough one", saying that Egyptians "should safeguard their nation" which is already protected by God.

Sisi's remarks were made on the fringe of a press conference held at SUC headquarters to mark the end of the stalled ship crisis.