Egypt: Sisi Says Egypt Overcomes 'Very Big' Crisis in 8 Years

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Tuesday March 30,2021 that Egypt has come out of a "very big" crisis over the past eight years.

Delivering a speech to celebrate the refloating of "Ever Given" at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) headquarters, Sisi said he is not only talking about the grounded ship.

The way Egyptians reacted to the news was "eye-catching" and was clear on the media, Sisi said.

He directed the SCA chairman to act to secure all equipment needed to cope with the transit of mega vessels through the Suez Canal.

The president thanked all SCA workers and wished them best of luck.