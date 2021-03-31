Egypt: Sisi Inspects SCA's Maritime Simulator

President Abdel Fatah El Sisi on Tuesday inspected the Suez Canal Authority's Maritime Training and Simulation Center.

During the visit, Sisi was briefed on the sections of the center and the latest training programs of new canal pilots on the safe handling of ships in different navigational situations.

The president also was notified on the operation of e-maps simulator which is designed to provide data to all passing ships. The new simulator will be inaugurated within two months.

Established in 1996, the Maritime Simulator was established with the objective of adopted the most advanced training methods at the time and was one of the most highly specialized centers in the Middle East.

Starting from 2012, as maritime simulation technologies evolve, Suez Canal Authority expanded the training capabilities of the Maritime Training and Simulation Center to form a Simulation Complex containing: DNV Class A Full Mission Bridge Simulator with 360⁰ field of view, Two Class B Tug Bridge Simulator with 120⁰ field of view, ECDIS Simulator, GMDSS Simulator and an

Oil Spill Response Simulator.