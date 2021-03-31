Egypt: Sisi Thanks Suez Canal Workers for Refloating Ship

30 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on TuesdayMarch 30,2021 thanked workers of the Suez Canal after the successful operation of refloating the gigantic Ever Given vessel.

President Sisi arrived here earlier in the day on a visit to the Suez Canal Authority headquarters.

The president noted that the canal is one of the major elements of world trade as up to 12-13 percent of the world trade transit the waterway.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki and other senior officials and leaders of the Suez Canal Authority received the president upon arrival here.

