Algeria: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks On Positions of Moroccan Occupying Forces

30 March 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (APLS) carried out new attacks on the positions of the Moroccan occupying forces in the sectors "Al-Farsiyah", "Mehbes "and" Kilta", a statement from the Sahrawi Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the 138th press release reported on Monday by the Sahrawi press agency (SPS), "SPLA units attacked the positions of the Moroccan occupation soldiers all along the Wall of Shame.

The Sahrawi army carried out bombings on Sunday targeting the entrenchments of the occupation forces in the "Ankab Laabd" region, in sector "Houza" and "Taref Dirit."

On Monday, units of the Sahrawi Army bombed the entrenchments and bases of Moroccan soldiers in the Tiniliyik region in the sector of El Bekari and in the region of Akrara Achadida (El Forsia sector).

The Sahrawi army has also targeted the positions of the Moroccan forces in the region of Alf Ain, in the sector of El Forsia.

The same source said that the SPLA attacks continue to target the graves and positions of Moroccan occupation soldiers, who have suffered heavy human and material loss, along the wall of humiliation and shame.

