South Africa: Mozambique Attack - SA Man's Remains Repatriated

The Mozambican army has been battling insurgents since 2017.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has expressed gratitude to the Mozambican government for the assistance provided to South African citizens affected by the recent terrorist attacks.

"This follows the successful evacuation today [Tuesday] of six more South African nationals and the repatriation of the mortal remains of a South African man who perished in the attacks on 26 March 2021," the department said on Tuesday.

DIRCO said the South African Air Force (SAAF) carried out the evacuation.

"The SAAF plane flew from Mozambique to KwaZulu-Natal and thereafter to Gauteng."

Officials from the Department of Health conducted COVID-19 tests on the passengers on their arrival in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to reports, Adrian Nel was killed when he, his father and younger brother joined the convoy that attempted to break out of the Amarula Lodge hotel.

While northern Mozambique has been affected by bloody violence since 2017, the conflict intensified on Friday after a group of suspected terrorists stormed into the town of Palma, targeting shops, banks and military barracks, according to media reports.

The incident has left dozens dead while hundreds are believed to be missing.

The department has assured citizens that the South African High Commission in Maputo remains "seized" with the situation in northern Mozambique and will continue to render consular services to any more distressed South Africans needing assistance.

The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it has accounted for the 43 South Africans caught up in the attacks.

