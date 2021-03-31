South Africa: SABC Finalises Massive Retrenchment of 20% of Staff

analysis

The SABC has announced that 621 people will leave the organisation at the end of March 2021 in one of the most brutal retrenchment exercises undertaken by the state broadcaster. Staff will be cut by 20%.

The retrenchment process at the SABC has been long, difficult and extremely political, with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at one stage instructing the corporation to stop its planned retrenchments, arguing that the ailing public broadcaster had not followed due process.

That same argument was echoed by the trade unions at the SABC, but in a surprise statement on Tuesday, 30 March, the parastatal announced that the retrenchment process had been concluded.

The SABC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Madoda Mxakwe, said the retrenchment process had been "extremely difficult for all stakeholders and became emotionally charged at times".

The extended process also created prolonged uncertainty and a sense of despondency among many. This was understandable and regrettable, he said.

"However, despite these challenges, the Section 189 process was a necessary component of the SABC's turnaround plan to ensure the public broadcaster's long term financial sustainability and capacity to fulfil its extensive public mandate.

"The process was necessary to preserve and reposition the SABC as a resilient...