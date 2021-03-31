Malawi: Flames Victory Parade Postponed - Chakwera Congratulates Malawi Team

31 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says with advice from Blantyre City Council (BCC), they have postponed a parade it organised in the commercial city to celebrate Flames 2022 Africa Cup of Nations' qualification.

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda said the cancellation is in the wake if Covid-19 prevention measures.

Gunda said they have put "on hold" the celebratory parade so that they can plan properly " so as not to compromise the safety of the people in the wake of Covid-19."

The current Covid-19 rules stipulate that gatherings must have no more than 50 people present at any given time.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has congratulated the Flames for the qualifications, according to a message released by his Press Secretary Brian Banda.

"His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, sends his congratulations to the Malawi national football team, the Flames, for their victory against Uganda and for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The President and the First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera, wish the Flames every success in their subsequent games," the statement reads.

Flames defeated Uganda's Cranes 1-0 on Monday at Kamuzu Stadium, a result that earned an Afcon participation ticket.

A goal by Richard Mbulu in the 15th minute handed the Malawi team's slot for the 33rd edition that will be held in Cameroon.

