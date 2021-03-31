Egypt: FM Partakes in Virtual Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh Small Group

Egypt categorically rejects the recent terrorist bombings at a busy market in Baghdad, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday30/3/2021, asserting Egypt's full solidarity with the Iraqi government and people.

The minister was addressing a virtual meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh Small Group, held to discuss the latest developments in joint international efforts to eliminate the threat of Daesh terrorist organization.

"This important meeting comes at a critical time as the terrorist organization still poses a grave threat to the Middle East region and the entire world, despite the coalition's recent victories against Daesh," Shoukry said, according to a statement by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

He also expressed Egypt's growing concerns over increased terrorist activity in Africa by terror groups which claim allegiance to Daesh, stressing Egypt's full support to all African states in their war on terrorism.

Shoukry also emphasized that the organization cannot be defeated by military means alone, calling for confronting extremist ideologies and the organization's pernicious propaganda to recruit new members.

He further asserted Egypt's willingness to support the coalition in this regard, given the former's broad experience as well as the relentless counter-extremism efforts by Egypt's religious institutions, topped by Al-Azhar Al-Sharif.