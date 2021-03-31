Lesotho/Nigeria: Super Eagles Thrash Lesotho 3-0 to End 2021 Afcon Qualifiers Unbeaten

31 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni, Lagos

Super Eagles trio of Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target as Nigeria thrashed the Crocodiles of Lesotho 3-0 in their last 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match decided at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, yesterday.

The Super Eagles had already booked their place at next year's AFCON tournament in Cameroon with their 1-0 win over the Benin Republic last Saturday in Porto Novo.

Gernot Rohr made four changes to the starting 11 from the match against the Benin Republic with Francis Uzoho started his first game for the Eagles since he got injured against Brazil in a friendly in November 2019. Alex Iwobi came back into the team after a false positive COVID-19 test just as Henry Onyekuru, Maduka Okoye, Joe Aribo, and Ola Aina were all rested.

Osimhen had the first real chance of the game but his shot from outside the box in the eighth minute missed the target. Iwobi came close with an effort four minutes later.

Osimhen finally broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Osimhen got on the end of a pass from Kelechi Iheanacho. The Napoli forward nipped ahead of the Lesotho goalkeeper and lifted the ball into the net.

However, a fan jumped over the barriers from the section G of the stadium, beat the security and ran onto the pitch to celebrate the goal. He was however arrested and whisked away by the security agents.

In the 29' Nkoto Masoabi curls strike which brings the best out of Francis Uzoho after William Troost-Ekong was booked for illegally obstructing Nkoto Masoabi.

The three African champions continued to heap pressure on the Lesotho defence which paid off in the 50th minute as Oghenekaro Etebo doubled the lead to the excitement of fans.

Nigeria continued to push for more goals and were duly rewarded in the 83rd minute when substitute Paul Onachu scored his second goal in two games as Nigeria ended the game 3-0.

Following the conclusion of the qualifying series, Nigeria won Group L with 14 points gained from six games where they secured four wins, two draws and no loss.

