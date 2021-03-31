Liberia: Riot Intensifies in Maryland

-Motorcyclists demand justice for murdered colleague

Economic and other activities came to a standstill Tuesday, 30 March in Maryland County, southeast Liberia as riot intensified there amidst angry citizens' demand for the speedy trial of 18 - year - old suspect Moses Mlamah who is accused of murdering 22 - year - old motorcyclist Mocdicious Nyemah last Thursday, 25 March.

"It is also for me to inform you members of the press, that the riot in Maryland County has intensified and economic situation as well as [other] activities in Maryland County are all at a standstill," the Spokesman of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Moses Carter said Tuesday in Monrovia.

The police spokesman narrates that suspect Mlamah allegedly began chopping victim Nyemah, leading to his death, after the deceased motorcyclist had honored a request to accompany the accused into the bush to pick up some items and bring them to town.

Police preliminary investigation unveils that the incident occurred in Bassiken Town around the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation at 11:00 AM in Pleebo District, Maryland County where the suspect allegedly chopped victim Nyemah after an altercation between them.

According to the police, 30 minutes after the incident, they arrested, investigated, charged and sent suspect Mlamah to court for prosecution for his alleged link in the murder of victim Nyemah.

Carter says both men had been living together, and that the deceased was a 12th grade student of the Pleebo High School.

In the wake of the tense riot in Maryland following the incident, Carter indicates that police are making efforts to contain the situation, and a backup team is also on its way to Maryland County to beef up the strength of the officers there to restore peace.

Additionally, Carter explains that the police are having negotiations with the protesting motorcyclists who have put up demands for speedy trial and an assurance that the case would come to a logical conclusion before July this year.

He suggests that the motorcyclists are apprehensive that the more the case drags, it could lead to denial of justice, thus leading them into the riot.