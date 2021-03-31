Liberia: Cental Trains Over 40 University Students

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), through its Youth Engagement and Integrity Club (I-Club) Program, has concluded a one-day intensive training for over 40 university students. The training seeks to increase the students' knowledge and understanding of pertinent issues related to the fight against corruption and integrity building, especially in Liberia; and sets the basis for those trained to engage in outreach activities in their respective universities, high schools, and communities.

The students were recruited from the University of Liberia (UL), United Methodist University (UMU), African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), and the Stella Maris Polytechnic University (SMPU).

Speaking at the opening of the one-day training workshop in Monrovia, CENTAL's Executive Director Anderson D. Miamen told the students to brace themselves for the task of engaging their peers and community members through awareness raising about corruption, integrity building, and other related issues in the country.

Director Miamen says, over the years, the fight against corruption did not considerably take into account the direct involvement of students and youths to engage their peers and community members about corruption and its manifestations in schools, public and private sectors, communities, and homes, but has been skewed mainly towards high-level efforts such as prosecution, enactment of laws, amongst others.

He indicates that the I-Club presents an opportunity for young people to get actively involved in the fight against corruption and contribute to positive change.

The CENTAL boss told the participating students to take advantage of the training and use it as a means of networking and building relationships that can be leveraged to enhance anti-corruption and integrity building efforts in Liberia.

He pledged CENTAL's fullest commitment to the fight against corruption and support to the work of the iClubs and their members who will be agents of positive change in their respective universities, communities, and the society at large.

Speaking earlier, the Dean of Student Services at AMEU, Mr. Abraham Bility said the involvement of university students in the fight against corruption and integrity building efforts now sets the stage to accelerate the discourse to another level.

Dean Bility said the concept of integrity building at the university, high schools, and community levels will prepare the country for an inclusive anti-corruption effort. "This country needs you more than you need it.

Beware that, as volunteers of your respective iClubs, you will be challenged by friends. Even faculties will despise you, but remain focused," Dean Bility said. He lauded CENTAL for the initiative and pledged AMEU's fullest support to the work of the iClub at the University and beyond.

The training covered various topics, including: "The role of Integrity in creating an enabling environment for youth empowerment and development in Liberia," presented by Mamuna Kamara Waydon, Senior Policy Analyst at the Governance Commission (GC).

"Understanding Corruption: Its Ramifications and Effects, Causes and Remedies," presented by Zobon A. Kolenky, Head of Asset Declaration and Verification at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

"Corruption trends in Gender and Corruption: Key Manifestations, Challenges and way forward with Women and Marginalized group in focus," presented by Madam Akiah Precious Glay, Gender Officer at CENTAL; and "Investigation and Evidence Gathering in the Fight against Corruption: Key Issues, Challenges, and Recommendations," facilitated by Mr. Baba Boakai, Director for Enforcement at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

"Awareness, Advocacy, and Communication strategies in the fight against Corruption," presented by Anderson D. Miamen, Executive Director of CENTAL, among others.

The day - long training workshop was held under the auspices of the National Integrity Building and Anti-Corruption (NIBA) program funded by the Government and People of Sweden through the Embassy of Sweden near Monrovia and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).