Liberia: International Community Reps Assured NEC

Several International Community Representatives have assured the National Elections Commission, (NEC) of their continued support to the electoral process in an effort to build a strong democratic system in Liberia. The International Community Representatives said this support is based on the successful conduct of the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and Referendum conducted by the Elections Commission despite the many challenges that were associated with the elections.

The International Community Representatives, including German Ambassador Hubert Jaeger, the Deputy Head of European Union Delegation, Juan Antonio Frutos, United Nations Resident Coordinator AD Interim, Ms. Laila Ohar Gad and the Elections and Political Processes Team Leader for the United States Aid for International Development, USAID, Mary Zell spoke today, Tuesday, 30 March 2021 at the start of a two-day Lessons Learned Stakeholders Conference from the Special Senatorial Elections conducted on 8 December 2020.

The National Elections Commission, through its Monitoring and Evaluation Section is holding the stakeholders conference, with funding from the United Nations Development Program, UNDP Electoral Support Office and includes, Civil Society organizations, diplomatic missions, donor community members, political parties, the National Legislature and the Government of Liberia.

Some of the International Community Representatives indicated that it is important that the NEC receive in time funds to address the issue of using Biometric in anticipation of the 2023 General Elections in Liberia.

For her part, the Chairperson of NEC Davidetta Browne Lansanah spoke of the anticipation of the Commission to use Biometric in the 2023 general elections, adding that such engagement with electoral stakeholders was critical and significant to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Liberia.