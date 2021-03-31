Africa: VP Taylor Wants Continent to Develop Human Capacity

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has addressed the Knowledge Revolution Conference 2021 held at the local hotel in Accra, Ghana from March 26 - 27, 2021.

The conference was organized by the Evans Oppong Ministries under the stewardship of Dr. Evans Oppong , founder and Pastor of the City of Faith Ministries based in London, the United Kingdom.

Dr. Oppong is a renowned Preacher and Educator who has authored several books packed with wisdom and life transforming knowledge. Serving as Guest Speaker, the Vice President spoke on the theme: "Knowledge Revolution".

In her splendid presentation, Madam Vice President intimated that the essence of knowledge revolution is our ability to obtain a clear understanding of the truth, which will change our perception and help us utilize the Knowledge obtained to dominate our world.

Vice President Howard-Taylor according to a dispatch highlighted three questions which must be answered in order to enlighten our perspectives on the Knowledge Revolution.

She proffered that we must find answers to how are biblical teachings relevant to the Knowledge Revolution? How does the right mindset enable us to obtain the shift of the Knowledge Revolution? and how does one develop a growth mindset?

The Vice President stated that the answers to these questions are existential to our collective understanding that Knowledge Revolution comes from the mind, adding that the mind is our most powerful weapon of defense.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Africa Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

VP Howard-Taylor stressed that the world is talking about the 4th Revolution but Africa is far behind in infrastructure, technology, accesseducation, skills, strategies, and artificial intelligence.

She argued that for Africa to move forward in the dispensation of knowledge revolution, we must invest in education, reinforce service delivery, improve access to technology, create a singular digital market, and enhance human and natural resources.

Madam Vice President called on Africa to look inwardly, build human capacity, and develop human resources instead of natural resources in order to fit in the information and digital age. While in Accra, the Vice President paid courtesy visit on Dr. Mohamadu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and spoke highly of the existing cordial diplomatic relations between both Nations.The Vice President welcomed Vice President Howard-Taylor to Ghana and applauded her efforts to contribute to the discourse on knowledge revolution in Africa.