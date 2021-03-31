Liberia: Two-Day Policy Dialogue On EU Initiatives in Liberia Begins Today

31 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the European Union Delegation in Liberia will host a two-day policy dialogue aimed at reviewing the portfolio on the European Union (EU) initiatives in Liberia from March 31 to April 1, 2021.

The EU portfolio review aims to create a policy dialogue, that is part of efforts to improve aid transparency and effectiveness through government decision making. The event will bring various stakeholders and partners together.

It will review the portfolio of the European Union funded projects by identifying challenges, lessons learnt, and make recommendations for improvement in the implementation of EU funded projects in the future.

The dialogue is intended for stakeholders, partners and the Government of Liberia to agree on the right balance between the implementation of short and long-termservices. It also seeks to build the capacity of institutionand work on upgrading the sustainability in project management.

Conversations during the dialogue are expected to focus on efficient and necessary interventions through remedial actions. There will be presentations on the alignment of targeted projects in fulfillment of the implementation of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Background

The principle of the Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness and subsequent multilateral decisions recognize that each country has primary responsibility for its own development progress, that development assistance must be country-led, and that donors and recipients have a shared responsibility to ensure that successful implementation of assistance activities.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.