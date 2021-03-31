Liberia: Two-Day Policy Dialogue On EU Initiatives in Liberia Begins Today

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the European Union Delegation in Liberia will host a two-day policy dialogue aimed at reviewing the portfolio on the European Union (EU) initiatives in Liberia from March 31 to April 1, 2021.

The EU portfolio review aims to create a policy dialogue, that is part of efforts to improve aid transparency and effectiveness through government decision making. The event will bring various stakeholders and partners together.

It will review the portfolio of the European Union funded projects by identifying challenges, lessons learnt, and make recommendations for improvement in the implementation of EU funded projects in the future.

The dialogue is intended for stakeholders, partners and the Government of Liberia to agree on the right balance between the implementation of short and long-termservices. It also seeks to build the capacity of institutionand work on upgrading the sustainability in project management.

Conversations during the dialogue are expected to focus on efficient and necessary interventions through remedial actions. There will be presentations on the alignment of targeted projects in fulfillment of the implementation of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Background

The principle of the Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness and subsequent multilateral decisions recognize that each country has primary responsibility for its own development progress, that development assistance must be country-led, and that donors and recipients have a shared responsibility to ensure that successful implementation of assistance activities.