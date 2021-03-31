Nigeria: To Avert Strike, Govt Meets Doctors Today

31 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

In a last-minute effort to avert the industrial action planned by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the federal government has invited the leaders of the union to a meeting to resolve their grievances.

According to a notice of the meeting signed by the Director of Press, Minister for Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, the minister, Senator Chris Ngige will meet the executive of the National Association of Resident Doctors and representatives of the federal government today (Wednesday) by 3 p.m.

NARD had threatened to embark on strike tomorrow.

National President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okuaihesyi also told THISDAY yesterday that government had neglected their welfare to the extent that many of the doctors doing their housemanship were being owed up to four months' salaries.

He also said that government had not able fulfill the promise it made to effect an upward review of the doctors' hazard allowance which had been pegged at N5,000.

Okuaihesuyi said that NARD decided to give an ultimatum to the government because the Memorandum of Understanding entered with the federal government was yet to be implemented many months after it was signed.

He further said that the government had not concluded action on the issue of enrollment of the doctors on the health insurance scheme as part measures to cushion the hazardous impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.