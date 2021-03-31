Nigeria: To Avert Strike, Govt Meets Doctors Today

In a last-minute effort to avert the industrial action planned by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the federal government has invited the leaders of the union to a meeting to resolve their grievances.

According to a notice of the meeting signed by the Director of Press, Minister for Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, the minister, Senator Chris Ngige will meet the executive of the National Association of Resident Doctors and representatives of the federal government today (Wednesday) by 3 p.m.

NARD had threatened to embark on strike tomorrow.

National President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okuaihesyi also told THISDAY yesterday that government had neglected their welfare to the extent that many of the doctors doing their housemanship were being owed up to four months' salaries.

He also said that government had not able fulfill the promise it made to effect an upward review of the doctors' hazard allowance which had been pegged at N5,000.

Okuaihesuyi said that NARD decided to give an ultimatum to the government because the Memorandum of Understanding entered with the federal government was yet to be implemented many months after it was signed.

He further said that the government had not concluded action on the issue of enrollment of the doctors on the health insurance scheme as part measures to cushion the hazardous impact of COVID-19 pandemic.