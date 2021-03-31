Namibia: Masilingi in Great Form

BEATRICE Masilingi gave a great performance to win the 200m at the ASA Athletix Invitational meeting in Johannesburg yesterday.

In the process she also beat the Olympic Games qualifying time, but unfortunately her time wont count because she had an illegal wind assistance of 3,9m/s.

Masilingi who has already qualified for the Olympics in the 400m, won the 200m in a new personal best and Namibian record time of 22,59 seconds, which beat her previous record of 22,71, while it also beat the Olympics qualifying time of 22,80 seconds.

Masilingi took the lead from the start and finished a comfortable winner, with South Africa's Sherley Nekhubyi second in 23,29 and Justine Palframan third in 23,52.

Another Namibian who competed at the event, Ryan Williams came third in the men's discus event with a throw of 54,84m.

Werner Visser of South Africa won the event in 60,88m, while compatriot Victor Hogan came second with 54,84m.

Last week Williams set a new Namibian record of 56,53m at an event in Potchefstroom, South Africa.