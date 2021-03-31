Namibia: Masilingi in Great Form

31 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

BEATRICE Masilingi gave a great performance to win the 200m at the ASA Athletix Invitational meeting in Johannesburg yesterday.

In the process she also beat the Olympic Games qualifying time, but unfortunately her time wont count because she had an illegal wind assistance of 3,9m/s.

Masilingi who has already qualified for the Olympics in the 400m, won the 200m in a new personal best and Namibian record time of 22,59 seconds, which beat her previous record of 22,71, while it also beat the Olympics qualifying time of 22,80 seconds.

Masilingi took the lead from the start and finished a comfortable winner, with South Africa's Sherley Nekhubyi second in 23,29 and Justine Palframan third in 23,52.

Another Namibian who competed at the event, Ryan Williams came third in the men's discus event with a throw of 54,84m.

Werner Visser of South Africa won the event in 60,88m, while compatriot Victor Hogan came second with 54,84m.

Last week Williams set a new Namibian record of 56,53m at an event in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.