South Africa: SA Registers 756 New Covid-19 Infections, 78 Deaths

South Africa logged 756 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 1 546 735.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data, 78 more people died, bringing the death toll to 52 788 since the outbreak.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours after 45 people succumbed to the respiratory disease. Nine fatalities were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, seven each in the Free State and Limpopo, four in Mpumalanga, three in the Western Cape and two in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still holding steady at 95% after 1 473 588 patients beat COVID-19, while the country currently has 24 842 active cases.

"The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 844 835 with 24 842 tests completed since the last report," Mkhize said in the statement.

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated is 251 707 as of 30 March 2020 as the country works around the clock to secure additional lifesaving shots.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 127 349 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, including 2 787 593 deaths, to date.

"As of 29 March 2021, a total of 520 540 106 vaccine doses have been administered," WHO added.

Global view

According to the WHO's weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19, new cases rose for a fifth consecutive week, with just over 3.8 million new cases reported in the last week.

Meanwhile, deaths rose for the second consecutive week, increasing by 5% compared to last week, with over 64 000 new fatalities reported.

According to the agency, all regions reported an increase in the number of cases this week, with the largest peak in South-East Asia, Western Pacific, and African regions.

"All regions, except for the African region, reported an increase in the number of deaths, with the largest increase of 21% from the South-East Asia region, which is on its third week of an increasing trend."

Europe and the region of the Americas continue to account for approximately 80% of all new and cumulative cases and deaths.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported in Brazil (533 024 new cases, 5% increase), the United States (421 936 new cases, 13% increase), India (372 494 new cases, 55% increase), France (254 228 new cases, 24% increase), and Poland (192 441 new cases, 27% increase).