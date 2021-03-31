Namibia: Mboma Sets Oshakati Alight

CHRISTINE Mboma was in brilliant form over the weekend when she won the women's 400m at the Oshakati Grand Prix in a blistering 50,97 seconds.

Not only did she comfortably beat the Olympic qualifying time of 51,35 seconds, but she also set the third fastest time in the world so far this year, while she beat her great rival Beatrice Masilingi into second place, with the latter finishing in 51,79.

The two Namibian athletes, who are both still only 17 years old, have set the athletics world alight with some superb performances over the past few months.

In October last year, Masilingi first broke the Olympic qualifying time when she won the 400m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi in a new Namibian record of 50,99 seconds. Two months later she produced another storming run, winning the 400m at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria in a new national record of 50,42 seconds, which was also the fastest time in the year in 2020.

Not to be outdone, Mboma has recently taken over the limelight from Masilingi.

She already made her mark in December last year when she won a girls u18 race in Pretoria in a new personal best time of 51,57 seconds, but two weeks ago she burst onto the international scene when she won the Swakopmund Grand Prix in 51,59 seconds, which was also then the fastest time in the world.

Now, two weeks later, Mboma has once again improved her time with her new personal best of 50,97 in Oshakati, which is currently the third fastest time in the world this year, behind Shamier Little of the United States (50,19) and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic (50,31).

Masilingi's time of 51,79 seconds in Oshakati is currently the 10th fastest time in the world this year.

The young Namibian athletes have now both qualified for the Olympic Games, although they will try to break the qualifying time again in the coming weeks before their Olympic participation is confirmed.

In some other results at the Oshakati Grand Prix, Ndawana Haitembu won the women's 100m in 12,69 seconds; Shiivomwene Shilongo won both the 800m in 2:22,31 and the 1 500m in 4:49,71; Frieda Iithete won the long jump in 5,43m; and Xu Huber won both the shot put (6,81m) and the javelin in 20,51m.

In the men's events, Gilbert Hainuca won the 100m in 10,59, followed by Ernst Narib (10,64) and Jesse Urikhob (10,79), but Narib won the 200m in 21,31, followed by Mahmad Bock (21,76) and Even Tjiviju (21,91).

Bock won the final heat of the 400m in 48,69, ahead of Warren Goreseb (48,92) and Onesmus Nekundi (49,30), while Tjimatjitjitua Kuhanga also set a fast time by winning the second heat in 48,89.

David Dam won a close race in the 800m in 1:53,64, followed by Vaino Ashuulu (1:53,95) and Arno Angula (1:54,26), while Jesaya Matheus won another thriller in the 1 500m in 3:59,88, followed by Tomas Shigwedha (3:59,89) and Tangeni Sakaria (3:59,99).

Daniel Paulus won the 5 000m in 14:35,92, followed by Tomas Shigwedha (14:52,85) and Jesaya Matheus (15:18,23), while Emmanuel Samuntu won the high jump in 1,95m, followed by Leigh Taukeni (1,85m), and Dian Jansen the discus in 46,02m, followed by Ludwig Huber (38,41m) and Simon Shihepo (31,60m).