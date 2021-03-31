Liberia: Vehicle Vendors Threaten Protest Action Against NEC Over U.s.$1 Million Debt

Monrovia — Several aggrieved Liberian entrepreneurs who rendered vehicle rental services to the National Elections Commission (NEC) for the conduct of the December 8, 2020 Senatorial elections across the country have threatened to stage a peaceful protest due to the delay in the payment of a US$1M debt owed them by the commission.

The aggrieved Liberian entrepreneurs under the banner: Vehicle Rental Vendors claimed that since the climax of their contract which was signed with the NEC prior to the conduct of the senatorial elections; the commission is yet to settle the arrears.

They sounded the warning in a leaked communication dated March 30, 2021 and addressed to the Chairperson of the NEC, Counselor Davidetta Brown Lansanah under the signature of their Head James Wesseh.

In the communication, a copy which is in the possession of this paper, the aggrieved Liberian vehicle vendors disclosed that they were hired during the just ended senatorial election to provide transportation services throughout the 15 counties of Liberia.

They pointed out that though their various companies have been partnering with the NEC over the years to ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in Liberia, the commission has failed to recognize their efforts by living up to the terms and conditions of the recent agreement signed.

They recalled that despite the holding of multiple meetings intended to ensure that the NEC pay the amount owed in a timely manner, nothing has been done so far to settle the matter.

"Honorable Chair, as you may be aware, we had three separate meetings with your entity that led to no result but mare promises. Just for your information these twelve Vehicle Rental Vendors are legally registered as Liberian owned businesses and were awarded approximately One million United States Dollars ($1,000,000.00 USD) contract to provide transportation services during the December 2020 midterm Senatorial Elections".

"Our businesses were required to 100% pre-finance the contract and we were going to be fully paid upon completion after a month and it is now four months plus with no outcomes on payments".

The aggrieved vehicles vendors maintained that owing to the fact that they wanted to be in full compliance to the term and conditions, and understanding the nature of election and how important it is to a country's democracy, they took loans from various commercial banks and provided their respective properties as collaterals.

They alarmed that they stand the risk of the courts confiscating their properties, including homes and other valuable items if they failed to settle their indebtedness to the various commercial banks they took loans from to implement the NEC contract.

"Your institution's action not to pay us for services rendered is a glaring fact that we as Liberian owned businesses are more than spectators in their own economy".