Liberia: MCSS Teachers' Association Says Public School Are Now Run By Parents, Not Government

31 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — The Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers' Association (MCSSTA) is urging President George Weah to make more financial allotment in the education sector in order to implement the "free and compulsory" primary school including the high schools to prevent parents from paying fees for their children.

Speaking to reporters in Monrovia Tuesday, the president of MCSSTA Augustine Nyormui said despite the payment of WASSCE fees for 12th-grade students, the failure to make allotment available to the authority of the MCSS to purchase instructional and janitorial materials to effectively run the school system is causing low enrollment in the public schools.

That, the president of the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers' Association says is hampering the growth and development of the educational sector.

"We used to have an enrollment of around 25 to 26 thousand. Currently, MCSS enrollment is around 18 to 19 thousand. So, it tells you clearly that the children cannot afford it because there is no support. It's the parents that are running the schools instead of the government to run her own public schools, and so, enrollment is getting low," Nyormui said.

