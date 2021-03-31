Liberia: Precious Care Foundation Puts Smiles On the Faces of Kids At the Love a Child Orphanage

Paynesville — Keddrix Doe, the Executive Director of Precious Care Foundation (PCF) is calling on Liberians both home and abroad to demonstrate their love for country by helping the downtrodden masses of the Liberian people.

The Precious Care Foundation is a humanitarian organization that has five thematic areas. The foundation targets Health, Education, Skill Training job creation for the youths particularly girls, and Counseling.

The Executive Director of the Precious Care Foundation made the statement when he donated 25 bags of rice to the Love A Child Orphanage, the orphanage that was hit by the fire incident last year January. The safe home is also located at the VOA, Roberts Field Highway.

The Executive Director of Precious Care Foundation said his motivation to give back to society dated back then on the refugee camp in Ghana when he was a kid and was supported by President who was a professional footballer at that time.

"He (President Weah) was using his personal resources to better the lives of his countrymen. Today, his Excellency President George M. Weah has won everything in life and has hit the top," Doe said.

He said, "So my fiancé (Precious) and I have decided to join Pres. Weah to enhance his Pro Poor Agenda and not sit on the fence and criticize the work of the government. We have decided to help the less fortunate ones better their lives."

Doe also call on politicians to join the President and help better the lives of the ordinary people who he says are desperately in need and not than wait until they assume power.

Also, the founder of the Love A Child Madam Rebecca Wreh making remark praised the Precious Care Foundation for their gesture to her orphanage.

Madam Wreh added that the issue of shelter is a serious problem for them since the fire outbreak that destroyed their biggest building in the compound last year.

"These children are not own children they are Liberian children. We give God the praise that we are our own place but we are displaced on our own land that God has given us," Madam Wreh said.

She added: "Our building got burnt since 2020 and people came in and brought clothes, food, and so on but we are still displaced. The children are sleeping all in the classrooms"