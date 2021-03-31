Liberia: Accountability Lab Liberia Wants Citizens Get Involved in Nominating This Year Integrity Icon

31 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — The Accountability Lab Liberia has launched an eight months campaign process which begins with the nominations of public servants across the country through a rigorous vetting process.

Making the disclosure at the office on Carey Street, the Country Director of Accountability Lab Liberia Lawrence Yealue said there are more good people in Liberia than bad people adding that the good people need to be celebrated.

This year 2021 is the seventh edition of the Integrity Icon. The nomination process according to the Accountabilitylab Liberia Country Director will last for three months. A panel of three judges will narrow the numerous nominations to the best five winners.

"The Lab is hopeful that this year, citizens will get involve and nominate individuals that you know are doing the right things when no one is watching to be celebrated. It is time to name and frame honest public servants," Yealue said.

He added: "Through these processes, we will certify that the winners embody the value of integrity, transparency, and accountability."

Also, video will be recorded for all the winners at their places of work, homes, and communities regarding how they demonstrate integrity, he said.

The Country Director of Accountabilitylab Liberia furthers that this year episodes will be aired on television with voice component extrapolated for radio including online publication through social media and Accountabilitylab Liberia's official website.

Liberians both home and abroad will be afforded the opportunity to vote for their Integrity Icon. The overall winner with the highest votes will be announced at the national celebration ceremony and crowned Liberia's Integrity Icon for the year, Mr. Yealue said.

"The campaign has over the years recognized and celebrated 30 icons from several governments' ministries, agencies, and commissions. Education, health, rule of law, Liberia Revenue Authority, Public Procumbent and Concession Commission, Gender Children and Social Protection, and Agriculture Ministry," he added.

Yealue said: "We are highly delighted to promote integrity and honesty in government through the Integrity Icon campaign. It is critical that we create a positive conversation around issues of integrity in this country. Too often we focus on the problems. This campaign is about identifying role-model and positive, collective, solutions to the challenges we face as a nation."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.