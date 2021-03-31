Liberia: Accountability Lab Liberia Wants Citizens Get Involved in Nominating This Year Integrity Icon

Monrovia — The Accountability Lab Liberia has launched an eight months campaign process which begins with the nominations of public servants across the country through a rigorous vetting process.

Making the disclosure at the office on Carey Street, the Country Director of Accountability Lab Liberia Lawrence Yealue said there are more good people in Liberia than bad people adding that the good people need to be celebrated.

This year 2021 is the seventh edition of the Integrity Icon. The nomination process according to the Accountabilitylab Liberia Country Director will last for three months. A panel of three judges will narrow the numerous nominations to the best five winners.

"The Lab is hopeful that this year, citizens will get involve and nominate individuals that you know are doing the right things when no one is watching to be celebrated. It is time to name and frame honest public servants," Yealue said.

He added: "Through these processes, we will certify that the winners embody the value of integrity, transparency, and accountability."

Also, video will be recorded for all the winners at their places of work, homes, and communities regarding how they demonstrate integrity, he said.

The Country Director of Accountabilitylab Liberia furthers that this year episodes will be aired on television with voice component extrapolated for radio including online publication through social media and Accountabilitylab Liberia's official website.

Liberians both home and abroad will be afforded the opportunity to vote for their Integrity Icon. The overall winner with the highest votes will be announced at the national celebration ceremony and crowned Liberia's Integrity Icon for the year, Mr. Yealue said.

"The campaign has over the years recognized and celebrated 30 icons from several governments' ministries, agencies, and commissions. Education, health, rule of law, Liberia Revenue Authority, Public Procumbent and Concession Commission, Gender Children and Social Protection, and Agriculture Ministry," he added.

Yealue said: "We are highly delighted to promote integrity and honesty in government through the Integrity Icon campaign. It is critical that we create a positive conversation around issues of integrity in this country. Too often we focus on the problems. This campaign is about identifying role-model and positive, collective, solutions to the challenges we face as a nation."