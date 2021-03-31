Liberia, Saudi to Establish Joint Commission On Cooperation and Assistance

Monrovia — The governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Liberia have revealed plans to launch a joint commission aimed at fostering youth and sports development.

The Commission if established will provide technical and infrastructural support in Technical Vocational Education Training program, sports development and youth empowerment.

The establishment of the Joint Commission on Cooperation and Assistance is as a result of calls from Liberia's Youth and Sports Minister, D. Zeogar Wilson during a bilateral meeting with Saudi Deputy Sports Minister, Abdulelah Saad Aldalak in Riyadh on March 29, 2021.

Minister Wilson said the proposed joint commission is intended to allow both countries to have their teams work out the technical details on support in the areas of sporting infrastructure, technical assistance, youth development and TVET, especially in Liberia.

"It is our hope that as a result of this visit we can establish a joint commission through a Memorandum of Understanding to work on the technical details of assistance as we so desire," Minister Wilson added.

He also used the occasion to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the level of support over the years.

The Youth and Sports Minister identified the national team invitation, support to road construction and the airport which were possible through the Saudi Development fund as an initiative worth commending.

"This is a further demonstration of the long standing relationship between Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Liberia; it can be recalled that in 1936, Liberia was amongst many countries that recognized the Saudi Monarch and established diplomatic relationship, Minister Wilson asserted.

Also speaking, Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister for Sports, Abdulelah Saad Aldalak welcomed the establishment of the Joint Commission on Cooperation and Assistance between both countries.

Deputy Minister Aldalak in a joyous mood said the Ministry will assign people to develop and draft policies that will give birth to the joint commission.

He asserted that the Saudi Youth and Sports Ministry will work along with the Liberian Charge D'Affairs office to ensure that the document is developed to roll out the Joint Commission.

"I'm very happy and honored to cooperate and will assign some people from the Ministry to start to draft this agreement; whatever services both countries can give, we are happier to do it," the Saudi Deputy Minister concluded.

Meanwhile, both officials exchanged gifts after the meeting where Minister D. Zeogar Wilson presented a number 14 Jersey signed by President Weah and the Liberian seal while the Saudi Deputy Minister, Abdulelah Saad Aldalak presented a box of Saudi artifacts of their new stadium in Jeddeh.