Liberia: Counterfeiting of New Banknotes a Serious Concern for Senators

Monrovia — Senators on Tuesday debated a report from the Joint Committee on Ways, Means and Finance, Judiciary, Banking and Currency and judiciary, who reported recommending that the Senate plenary concur with the House of Representatives in giving authorization to the Central Bank of Liberia to print new feature of Liberian dollars Bank notes.

From the debate it was glaring that all Senators are in support of giving the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) authority to print new bank notes. However, their consent appears to be full of concerns and observation, which have been getting the attention by the committee members.

Senate Pro Temp Albert Chie recently set up an Ad Hoc five-member committee to review the resolution and include into all of the concerns of the Senators for further deliberation on Wednesday after which the senate is expected to conduct final deliberations before taking a final decision on whether or not to vote for the printing of new money.

The Ad hoc committee membership include; Senators Gble-gbo Brown chair, Conmany Wesseh, James Emmanuel Nuquay, Marshall Dennis and Varney Sherman. Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie and Senator Darius Dillon are Ex-officiasls on the Ad Hoc committee.

The debate

During the Senate debate several concerns were raised. Among them: what measures are being put in place by the Executive branch of government to guide against duplication, report on the infusion process of the Liberian dollars 4 billion dollars earlier printed by the CDC government and Putting in place internal control.

Senators also expressed concerns that with the inclusion of a new denomination of LD$1,000.00 (One Thousand Liberian dollars Bank notes), it could be easy for criminals to duplicate which could lead to inflation.

Senator Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County told plenary that in spite of his support to vote in favor of printing the new bank notes, he needs assurance from the Executive Branch of government as to measures to prevent the duplication of the Liberian Bank notes which could cause inflation.

Said Senator Teahjay: "I am in support of printing money but we don't want to print money thinking we are making the right decision but creating the problem. What is the plan to prevent duplication of the bank notes if these measure are assured I will vote in favor of printing new bank notes?"