Zimbabwe: Spokespersons Tussle for Zapu Vice Presidency

31 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZIPRA Veterans Association spokesperson, Buster Magwizi is set to lock horns with current spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa for the opposition's vice presidency in next month's elective party congress.

The Zapu congress is set to elect a new leadership following the expiry of term of office for the current leadership last year.

Initially, the event was meant to be held last year but has been postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Magwizi and Maphosa are based in Bulawayo.

In the past, the party has reserved the post of vice president for the country's northern regions, with members from Harare and Mashonaland having occupied the position since the party's revival in 2009.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Magwizi hinted he could contest for vice president.

"The party can deploy me in any position, but I cannot do that myself. If Zapu members are suggesting that (vice presidency), then that is fine with me," said Magwizi.

He said if elected, he was going to play his part in efforts to unite Zimbabweans.

"As someone who is a war veteran, maybe (my election) will help in uniting people and eradicate tribalism," said Magwizi.

According to party sources, Maphosa is being backed by youths and women who are advocating the rebranding and renewal of the one time second most powerful opposition.

The race to replace the late party leader Dumiso Dabengwa has also started.

Dabengwa died in 2019 in Kenya while returning to the country following an operation in India.

Some of the candidates eyeing the party's presidency include Matthew Bhubesi Sibanda, Bernard Magugu, current secretary general Strike Mkandla and Mqondobanzi Magonya among other candidates.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

