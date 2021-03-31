Zimbabwe: Mash West to Anchor GDP Growth On Small Businesses

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE micro, small to medium enterprises (MSME) sector has been challenged to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Mashonaland West province's gross domestic product (GDP).

Provincial development coordinator, Josphat Jaji said in order to grow the provincial economy, MSMEs should build their capacities to propel industrialisation and export growth.

Jaji said this while officiating at the national micro, small and medium enterprises policy dissemination workshop held in Chinhoyi on Tuesday.

"We, as Mashonaland West province, are confident that this policy will help in addressing the challenges faced by MSMEs which include, shortages of appropriate workspaces, limited markets, lack of business management skills and unfriendly regulations among many others," he said.

"For our province to increase its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), we need to emphasise the importance of MSME sector, particularly in the agriculture, agro-processing, mining and tourism sectors which our province has comparative advantages.

"It is the MSME sector that will propel the industrialisation of Mashonaland West and the nation at large which in turn helps in the attainment of Vision 2030 of achieving an upper middle-income economy."

He said the current Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration was focussing on continuous improvement on the ease of doing business, trade liberalisation and domestic and foreign investment attraction.

Added Jaji, "We are also happy that this policy framework has provided for the capacitation of MSMEs so that they enhance their productivity and quality to attain competitiveness and eventually contributing to increased formal employment."

The MSMEs Policy is aligned with a number of policies such as the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (2019-2023) and the Zimbabwe National Export Strategy (2020-2024).