Ethiopia: Dashen Grants 25 Mln. Birr to 'Dine for Nation'

ADDIS ABABA - Dashen Beer Factory Company stated that it has contributed 25 million Birr to Wenchi, Koysha, and Gorgora 'Dine for the Nation' projects aim at boosting tourism development and citizen's per capita income.

Briefing journalists yesterday, Company Public Relations Office Director,Abraham Zerihun said that apart from doing its best to help assist the projects, the factory has raised about 600 million Birr over the past twenty years in job creation, infrastructure, health, culture and tourism, farming, education, and food security sectors.

The factory is discharging its social responsibility through funding the developmental projects and investing in community services. The company has been found to be among top enterprises which are dedicated to pay taxation properly in a bid to back country's revenue, he noted.

As to Abraham, Dashen has accepted the timely call of the government for developmental projects and feels lucky to be part of this historic initiative.

The Factory's Trade Execution Manager Getachew Baye on his part said that the company is exerting a reasonable effort to withstand the market challenges accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ethiopian Herald 31 March 2021