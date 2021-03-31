Ethiopia: Around 20 Percent Ethiopians to Receive Covid-19 Shot

. China applauds Ethiopia's solidarity in battling pandemic

BY TAMERU REGASA

ADDIS ABABA- Chinese donation of 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ethiopia is instrumental in helping Ethiopia achieve its target of getting 20 percent of its citizens vaccinated at the end of 2021, the Ministry of Health said.

Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan praised Ethiopia for showcasing strong solidarity with China in the fight against COVID -19 pandemic.

Health Minister, Lia Tadesse told The Ethiopian Herald that over the past one year, China has been supporting Ethiopia to stem out the virus .

"This is not the first support of the Chinese government . China sent medical experts to Ethiopia last year."

On the occasion ,she lauded stakeholders such as Ethiopian Embassy to China, Office of Prime Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

.Ambassador of China to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan on his part said that the two countries have been battling the pandemic in solidarity. " China will never forget that, this time last year Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) reaffirmed Ethiopia's support to China's in combating against the epidemic via a telephone call and letters of sympathies to President Xi Jinping."

Not only Ethiopia but also Ethiopian Friends stood with us in the darkest times of us, and Ethiopian Airlines has played an immeasurable role in facilitating China.

Ethiopia and China-Africa personal travels and shipping of crucial supplies including vaccines, he added.According to the Ambassador ,COVID-19 has brought tremendous changes to the world, but it will never stand in the way of the burgeoning growth of China-Ethiopia relations.

"We are confident that Ethiopia is able to put the pandemic under control and achieve economic recovery soon. My country is ready to play a constructive role in providing Ethiopia with any support to help it boost the economy and improve the lives of her citizens. To tahis end, we will join hands with Ethiopia to further synergize development plans of the two sides, deepen practical cooperation in economy, health and other areas thereby promoting high quality development of Belt and Road Projects."

The Ethiopian Herald 31 March 2021