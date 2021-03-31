Egypt: GERD Completion Is a Matter of Survival, Not Choice!

It was ten years ago in this month, April 2011, Ethiopia has commenced the construction of the most ambitious project in the continent, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the River Nile.

At the time, the initiative to construct the largest Hydroelectric mega project with an installed capacity of 6,450 MW by own financial capacity had surprised the world community and even some countries were too skeptic and considered it as pie in the sky. For this reason, they have had a sense of uncertainty about its completion and saying it.

True, for poor countries like Ethiopia, which have limited financial resources and, in most cases, dependent on foreign aid, let alone constructing such big project even aspiring by itself is totally an absurd idea and impracticable plan. However, in reality, what has happened is just the reverse.

Currently, the GERD is progressing accordingly and nearing to its completion having reached 79 percent completion on the construction work. The second phase of dam filling is also scheduled to be carried out in the next rainy season.

In fact, efforts to construct the GERD were not as such smooth and without any challenges. Rather, despite, Ethiopians' commitment, decisiveness and expectations, internal and external baffles have been challenging it persistently.

Aside from the large-scale endless political battles from external entities, the construction of the GERD was delayed and lagged behind far away from its scheduled years of completion due to corruption and malpractices witnessed from internal units. Worse than that, it was almost crippled in consequence of work defects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Ethiopia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Accordingly, the delay had eroded peoples' trust and resulted in multi-billion USD additional cost in the nation.

Luckily, no matter how worse the situation was, it has never discouraged Ethiopians from standing as one and sacrificing their interest for the successful realization of the dam. Rather, it brings Ethiopians and Ethiopian friends to renew their inexorable efforts and commitments in realizing the dam.

As Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated last Tuesday while briefing parliamentarians with regard to the current situation Ethiopia is in; and responding to raised queries, despite the various challenges GERD has faced, it will be completed within the scheduled time frame. The country will also carry out the second round of water filling in the coming rainy season as planned. At the same time, the nation is ready and willing to negotiate with the downstream countries.

"The second-round filling period will not be delayed in any way. If we hold filling the dam until negotiations are finalized, the rainy season will pass and our country will lose one billion dollars a year. We are certain to fill the dam without causing harm to our neighbors," the Prime Minister said.

Obviously, GERD is an emblem of unity for all Ethiopians. It is also a project that rebutted the outdated - "They cannot do it" - mentality and assumption of many cynics.

As it is repeatedly stated, Ethiopia has no any intention to harm downstream countries. It will neither trade its sovereignty nor compromise its national interest. Thus, the nation unbendingly will realize the dam at the set time frame, without causing harm on other countries.