Ethiopia: PM Congratulates Nat'l Team Qualifying for Afcon 2021

31 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has congratulated the people of Ethiopia for the success Ethiopia's men football team demonstrated in qualifying for the 2021Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) after eight years.

In his Facebook post, the Premier stated that the football team's success showcasing the fruit of team work.

Ethiopia is qualified for the tournament finishing as Group K runner-up after Ivory Coast.

AFCON 2021 is scheduled to take place in January - February 2022 in Cameroon. AFCON 2021 will be Ethiopia's 12th participation in the continental tournament and the country hosted and won the African Cup of Nations in 1962.

