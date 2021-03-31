Ethiopia: Scholars Advise Govt to Prioritize Reform Institutionalization

ADDIS ABABA- Building institutional capacity and making use of various tools to institutionalize the ongoing reforms in all aspects have to be the top priority areas of the government and stakeholders , so remarked scholars.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, University of Gondar Social Anthropologist Meseret Assefa said strengthening institutionalization has to be the next step in the nation to settle down national contention through realizing the reform and avert problems that instigate quarrels and distractions.

"Ensuring institutionalization can be a remedy for improving country's polarized political culture that does mainly depend on expanding differences than garnering commonalities."

The country will achieve the reform only through strengthening and developing democracy through establishing independent institutions asserting that no one is above the law. Otherwise, the polarized thoughts will prevail even go to the extent that threatens country's existence, he suggested.

"Our country's political culture is not shaped in such a way that it can bridge differences and nurture communalities instead of predominantly focusing on magnifying trivial agenda that widen differences as it is framed either in winning or losing mentality towards assuming power," Meseret said.

The more the politics polarized between the political elites, the more the challenges worsened and hurt the people, he mentioned.

Some politicians promote tribalism and religious or ideological extremism to achieve their personal gains; this shows the immature democratic political culture in the country. Hence, politicians and other stakeholders have to work together and take national agenda with a view to pushing the nation steps forward via ensuring human and democratic rights, according to Meseret.

Political Science Lecturer Beamlak Yideg (PhD) said, "As our country's problems are getting complicated through time, building institutional capacity has to come to the forefront to get the roots of social, economic and political hurdles dried via ensuring fair and free national elections, coming up with development and democratic process in the country."

In a diversified country like ours, political entities are expected to have integrity to avert the complication of the problems and differences as this is the main gap in the political scenario as politicians mind set up and entrenched spirit towards squabbling on trivial interests setting the sacrifice people paid as a result of their irresponsible argument aside, he noted.

"We need to build institutions that potentially help resolve the problems and nurture citizens to be free from such a backward and irresponsible political move as having institutional capacity is the key to ensure rule and order," he stated.

Besides, a national dialogue would help solve the problems and contention through time if it keeps at the same rate, as to Beamlak.

