Angola: Foreign Minister At Car Faustin Touaderá Swearing in Ceremony

30 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, on behalf of the Head of State, João Lourenço, attended the investiture of the re-elected President of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin Touaderá.

The Directorate of Information Technology, Institutional Communication and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Téte António is in Bangui (CAR) since Tuesday (20).

The Republic of Angola and the Central African Republic are both members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), whose rotating presidency is held by the Republic of Congo.

The two countries are also members of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), an organisation which has the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, as acting chairperson.

