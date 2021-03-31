Angola: Government Approves Creation of Barra Do Dande Free Trade Zone

Luanda — The creation of a Free Trade Zone for the integrated development of Barra do Dande, in Bengo province, was approved Tuesday in Luanda by the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers.

The decision was adopted at the third ordinary meeting of the commission, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

According to a press release from the 3rd ordinary meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, the project will be implemented in the Barra do Dande commune, on the coast of Bengo province.

It includes, the statement said, construction of port facilities for loading and unloading fuel and other goods, creation of strategic reserves in the areas of food, fuel and energy security.

It also provides for industrial, real estate and tourism development, with a view to the sustainable economic development of the region.

The project will be developed through the establishment of public-private partnerships with entities of recognized technical and financial capacity.

The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers also approved the statute of the Sociedade de Desenvolvimento da Barra do Dande, S. A., whose social objective is the management and exploration of the referred area and respective port.

