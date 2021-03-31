Angola: Bna Considers Taking Decision On Banco Economico

30 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), José de Lima Massano, said Monday that the best ways of "saving" Banco Económico (BE) were being studied and identified, taking into account the quality of its assets.

"In relation to Banco Económico, we are continuing to look for the best ways. The BNA has not yet made any decision regarding this matter of the former BESA," said the Angolan central bank manager.

He added that a range of options was also being considered, based on the provisions of the current Basic Law on Financial Activity, and that under the terms of that law the BNA was not in a position to rule out choices.

"Under the terms of the said Law, we are not in a position to highlight options. What we have been doing is looking at the best options that continue to be made," reiterated José de Lima Massano.

The governor of the National Bank of Angola recalled it was a work that began in 2019, after the disclosure of the results of the quality of bank assets, with other peer institutions also included in this procedure.

The process was due to end in 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic deadlines were changed, and so de Lima Massano said the final decision would be made public as soon as the dossier was concluded.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

