Angola: Sports Forum Recommends Pension for Athletes

Luanda — The participants of the 1st Forum on Professionalisation of Sports in Angola Tuesday defended the institutionalisation of insurance and creation of a sports pension fund, aiming at better social integration of athletes after their career.

Gathered in Luanda to analyse, amongst others, issues related, above all, to the future of the class, agents from the sector and former athletes recommended extending the age of access to public service for former athletes, following the example of ex-military personnel.

The meeting was opened by the Minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTESS), Teresa Dias, and it also announced the regularization of the activity between sports agents and businessmen, as well as the celebration of collective agreements.

According to the participants, there is an urgent need to work on the elaboration of public policies aimed at improving the life of athletes, taking into account, among other things, the physical wear and the short duration of their careers.

They recommended a bigger bet on training, so that sportsmen and sportswomen can also explore the market opportunities in other areas of activity.

