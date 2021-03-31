Angola: Minister Wants Greater Inclusion of People With Disabilities

Luanda — The minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, Tuesday in Luanda defended the need for greater social and effective inclusion of people with special needs in the country's development process.

According to the minister, who was speaking at the opening of a round table on the theme "building paths in respect of difference for an effective social inclusion", education is a fundamental human right and one of the main means of access to culture, economic and social development.

According to the Cabinet minister, the Government is committed to investing in education, public policies and articulation with social partners and United Nations agencies.

Education, said the minister, is working to ensure inclusive, equitable and quality education, promoting the opportunity of lifelong learning for all without exception.

"Reaching this goal requires a social work that involves not only the State, but also the school, the family and the community", said the minister.

The government minister underlined that social and educational inclusion is a constitutional right of people, and it is necessary to continue preparing schools with technical means and adequate materials for the training of professionals, in order to achieve a significant attendance of the heterogeneity of students.

