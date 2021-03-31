Angola: Governor Wants Strict Environmental Monitoring

Dundo — The governor of eastern Lunda Norte province, Ernesto Muangala, on Tuesday urged the related bodies to impose stricter environmental supervision in order to avoid pollution, poaching, indiscriminate felling of trees, among other phenomena.

Ernesto Muangala, who was speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the new municipal administrator of Chitato and the director of the Provincial Environment and Solid Waste Management Office, Lázaro Celestino and Cláudio Muteba, respectively, said that hard work should be done with mining companies to create joint policies to preserve the environment.

He defended that wood production should be accompanied by a forest replanting process, an action that should have the participation of the companies that exploit this resource.

To this end, he considered it fundamental to carry out increasingly active and permanent supervision, in order to allow loggers to meet their responsibilities.

To the new Chitato municipal administrator, the governor recommended team work and priority to dialogue, in the search for solutions to the problems that affect the communities.

