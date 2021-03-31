Angola: Attorney General Reaffirms Commitment to Fight Crime

30 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Attorney General Office of the Republic will continue to fight, in a committed way, the crime, in all its dimensions and forms of manifestations, fulfilling the assumptions in the performance of the criminal area.

According to the Attorney General of the Republic, Helder Pitta Gros, who was speaking on Tuesday in Luanda at the opening ceremony of the 2021 judicial year, this stems from his constitutional responsibilities to protect the community and defend the legality.

He said that, in the area of economic crime, the PGR had opened 1,522 criminal cases, of which those of fraud, active and passive corruption, as well as money laundering, stand out.

"The result of this work is the trials and sentencing that are taking place all over the country and which are in the public domain," he said.

Pitta Gros said that the PGR has adopted the view that crime cannot compensate, under any circumstances, and therefore cannot be a source of property acquisition.

He stressed that the PGR has been carrying out a thorough investigation into property resulting from criminal proceedings and had promoted the loss of illicitly acquired property, as well as the consequent recovery of assets belonging to the state.

