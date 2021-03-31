Angola: President Promotes Lunch to Mark Peace Day

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, will have a lunch next Friday, in the garden of the Presidential Palace, with historical figures, as part of the commemorations of the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation.

The Civil House of the President of the Republic said on Wednesday that "historical figures of the National Liberation Struggle" will join President Lourenço at the lunch.

On April 4, Angola marks the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation, a celebration resulting from the signing, in 2002, of the Memorandum of Understanding Complementary to the Lusaka Protocol.

The document initialled between the Angolan government and UNITA opened the doors for the holding of regular elections and the approval of the 2010 Constitution.

