Angola: Industrial Plan Envisages Key Product Sector Autonomy

Luanda — The Angolan Industrial Development Plan (PDIA) aims, by 2025, to increase industrial production in order to reduce dependence on foreign markets in relation to production of the basic foodstuff.

The plan aims to meet the needs of all segments of companies, prioritising actions that will have the greatest impact on industrial diversification in the country.

These statements were made by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Victor Fernandes, who was speaking during the session to launch the plan, Tuesday in Luanda, at the end of the consultation process that began in August, 2020.

He noted that the plan would "always" adopt cost-benefit criteria and complementary privileges with other initiatives promoted by the government, despite current budgetary and financial constraints.

"In this context, the country shows, via this document, several exceptional opportunities in all sectors, making it necessary to urgently improve the business environment in order to attract more investment to manufacturing industry," he noted.

According to Victor Fernandes, drawing up this "instrument" involved the various institutional services related to industrial development in this Ministry, via a process of consultation with businesspeople and managers of industrial companies, ministerial departments, the financial sector and international entities.

