Angola: Singapore Accredits New Angolan Ambassador

30 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Singapore, Daniel António Rosa, presented Friday the Credential Letters that accredit him in this capacity to the President of this Asian country, Halimah Binti Yacob.

According to a note from the Angolan diplomatic representation, during the audience granted by President Halimah Binti Yacob, Ambassador Daniel António Rosa referred to the need to strengthen cooperation between Angola and Singapore, mainly in the economic, commercial and business fields.

The occasion was also used to address the political-diplomatic, economic and social reforms underway in the country during the mandate of the President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The diplomat pointed out the investment in small and medium enterprises as one of the domains that can be taken advantage of by Singapore, besides sectors such as oil, agriculture, fishing, cattle breeding, industry, transport, telecommunications, information technology and media, construction, tourism, mining, among many other areas, in the scope of the diversification of the national economy.

