Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 66 Recoveries, 50 New Infections

Luanda — At least sixty six patients recovered, fifty new cases and two deaths is the balance of the last 24 hours in Angola.

The clinical bulletin indicates the recovery of 27 patients residing in Luanda, 22 in Huila, 14 in Cuando Cubango, 1 in Huambo, 1 in Cunene and 1 in Namibe.

Among the new cases, he said, 47 were diagnosed in Luanda, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Cuanza Sul and 1 in Huila.

Of the new cases, whose ages range from 1 to 82 years, 30 are men and 20 women.

The deaths involve two Angolan citizens who lived in the provinces of Bié and Luanda.

The general picture of the country shows 22,182 positive cases, with 536 deaths, 20,446 recovered and 1,200 active. Of the active cases, 7 are critical, 9 serious, 40 moderate, 31 light and 1,113 asymptomatic.

There are 87 people in hospitalisation centres, 26 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,500 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

The laboratories have processed 1,666 samples.

