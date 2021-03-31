Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 66 Recoveries, 50 New Infections

30 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least sixty six patients recovered, fifty new cases and two deaths is the balance of the last 24 hours in Angola.

The clinical bulletin indicates the recovery of 27 patients residing in Luanda, 22 in Huila, 14 in Cuando Cubango, 1 in Huambo, 1 in Cunene and 1 in Namibe.

Among the new cases, he said, 47 were diagnosed in Luanda, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Cuanza Sul and 1 in Huila.

Of the new cases, whose ages range from 1 to 82 years, 30 are men and 20 women.

The deaths involve two Angolan citizens who lived in the provinces of Bié and Luanda.

The general picture of the country shows 22,182 positive cases, with 536 deaths, 20,446 recovered and 1,200 active. Of the active cases, 7 are critical, 9 serious, 40 moderate, 31 light and 1,113 asymptomatic.

There are 87 people in hospitalisation centres, 26 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,500 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

The laboratories have processed 1,666 samples.

The clinical bulletin indicates the recovery of 27 patients residing in Luanda, 22 in Huila, 14 in Cuando Cubango, 1 in Huambo, 1 in Cunene and 1 in Namibe.

Among the new cases, he said, 47 were diagnosed in Luanda, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Cuanza Sul and 1 in Huila.

Of the new cases, whose ages range from 1 to 82 years, 30 are men and 20 women.

The deaths involve two Angolan citizens who lived in the provinces of Bié and Luanda.

The general picture of the country shows 22,182 positive cases, with 536 deaths, 20,446 recovered and 1,200 active. Of the active cases, 7 are critical, 9 serious, 40 moderate, 31 light and 1,113 asymptomatic.

There are 87 people in hospitalisation centres, 26 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,500 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

The laboratories have processed 1,666 samples.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.