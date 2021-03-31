South Africa: Covid-19 Has Accelerated Food Insecurity - We Need a Social Safety Net and Sustainable Systems

analysis

The lack of job security for informal workers raises their risk of food insecurity. Out of 180 informal workers surveyed in Durban, more than 80% reported that adults and children in their households suffered from hunger during lockdown.

The world's billionaires increased their wealth during the Covid-19 pandemic, but for people in lower income brackets, with minimal savings to cushion themselves, the past year has been defined by compounding tragedies and a severe decrease in quality of life. This article explores two major issues the pandemic has brought to the foreground in South Africa and beyond: food insecurity and the insecurity of informal work.

Food insecurity is rife in South Africa, although this cannot be attributed to a lack of edible produce, but rather a lack of access to it. Enough food is being produced to feed the entire country, yet 26% of the population experiences hunger regularly. Furthermore, 30.1% of the population is unemployed. Job losses and decline in income resulting from the nationwide lockdown increased the number of adults and children suffering from hunger and malnutrition.

Although they provide essential goods and services to the majority of South Africans, informal workers are one of the most marginalised and...